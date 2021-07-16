Philosopher David Hume believed that man is a “habit-forming animal,” and “all politics and history take place within a history of custom and habit,” according to an analysis by professor John Christian Laursen of the University of California, Riverside. He concluded that life without custom and habit would be a nightmare.
Habits and customs are what permit disparate people to find commonality amongst each other that can be forged over time from their individual group cultures to form a uniqueness that is of many formed into one. While cultural variations will always exist in a place as diverse as the United States, there must be universal truths and norms that are adopted and ultimately accepted as standards that define and, therefore, maintain a baseline for our society. However, this crucial foundation is the very thing that is under constant threat of being usurped and replaced by the idea of nothingness. We are quickly being pushed by the Democratic Party and their cronies in the mainstream media and in big tech towards a society that does not have standards and that removes any — and all — validity of the values passed down from one generation to the next.
The decline of a uniform set of moral values will be the demise of the United States. This will create division akin to the erasure of fundamental presets that have come to define who we are as a society. Those long-standing values and ideas do not shed away lightly. However, it is far easier to destroy than it is to build, and some in our modern society do not understand this as they push a degraded form of social norms and customs of behavior onto the rest of society.
If you pay attention — and you should — what you will see unfolding is a dangerous new society that has absolutely zero standards or foundation. What’s worse is that it also has zero tolerance for any difference in ideals amongst its individuals and believes itself to be above and beyond critique from those who dare to challenge it on its merits or, in this case, lack thereof. This reality can only lead one to surmise that the so-called merits of the society do not — and cannot — stand on their own when attacked with a logical counterargument. What we can already see happening in our society is the acceptance of transgender norms as mainstream in a way that has negative connotations on our children and that has, many times, put women in precarious spaces with transgender identifying individuals who are biologically male.
Here is one recent example from California. In a video that has gone viral from an incident at Wi Spa in Los Angeles, a woman recorded herself confronting staff members of the spa, demanding that they ask a man who identifies as a transgender woman to leave an area of the spa for nude women only. The transgender woman in question is dressed entirely as a male and does not appear to have any of the outward characteristics associated with transgender people. According to the woman and to other guests of the spa, the man undressed and had his penis out in front of the other women and young girls. Unsurprisingly, this caused many of the women to be appalled and uncomfortable. However, an associate at the spa refused to confront the customer to ask him to leave, citing his gender identity.
The spa refused to come to the women’s aid despite their concern, and worse, the fact that young girls saw his genitals, which is the last thing that little girls should be exposed to at their age. The psychological trauma that this will have on them for the rest of their lives could result in prolonged mental health problems. Regardless, it is clear, based on their actions, that the welfare of young girls is not a concern of the staff at Wi Spa. In fact, just the opposite seems to be true, given that they completely disregarded the safety of their female clients and their children.
The transgender community — which, despite what the mainstream media would have you think, represents a minuscule and insignificant% of the overall U.S. population — has bullied businesses and other establishments into accepting their values and ideals. They have forced themselves on suspecting women who aren’t comfortable being forced into situations that result in seeing a man’s penis that they didn’t want to see. Couple this with what their children had to experience, and you’re literally putting young children in harm’s way, and for what? In the name of adopting something that is not biologically supported by science because a small fraction of people decided that they feel different? Thus, they want to thrust their ideals on the rest of society?
What this community has completely disregarded is that the rest of us also have rights and values that should not be overlooked. Our underage children should never be put in unsafe and uncomfortable spaces because a guy decides today he is a woman and tomorrow he is a man. Not only do they expect us to embrace the absurdities of the modern idea of transgenderism, but now they expect young children to be OK with the nuances of it, including seeing older people of the opposite sex expose themselves to them. It’s disgusting behavior and it should absolutely not be tolerated.
Accepting people who are different is important, but we cannot put the lives of women and young girls at risk for the sake of gender diversity. Morality matters and so do customs of behaviors. It is imperative that we maintain ours if we are to continue living in a society with structural norms that represent the overall majority of the nation’s people.
