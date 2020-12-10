Following the most recent mandated closures, Freight House has opened for outdoor dining, curbside pickup and gift certificate sales. During our worst week under these restrictions, we averaged 9% of average sales, and our best week was 22%. We have gone from 20 full-time employees, to three. I can barely offer my remaining 10 hourly employees two 6- to 8-hour shifts per week.
The problem doesn’t just end with my employees. We have stopped almost all orders from farmers. I know their families rely on them, but I cannot afford to have produce and eggs rot in the walk-in. We are no longer ordering alcohol. The liquor reps work on commission, which means their families are being affected. We haven’t accepted an order for linens or chemicals in weeks. Again, this directly affects the employees and delivery drivers of those services. And since many restaurants are ordering less from larger distributors, the hours of the warehouse workers and butchers are being cut.
The demise of the restaurant industry is decimating the entire supply chain. Most likely someone you know and care for is directly affected by the impact the pandemic has had on our industry.
Independent restaurants are suffering. This is a crisis caused by many factors, but the federal government, armed with the powers to deficit spend in times of crisis, is where restaurants can receive the help they need. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has helped get through 2020, but that money is now drying up.
The Restaurants Act passed the House in October. If and when the Senate decides to bring it to fruition, it has the capability to help revitalize small and independent restaurants. The $120 billion fund will provide us with grants to pay employees, pay our bills and keep our doors open. There is now talk of raising the bailout to $288 billion, but at the time it is still only talk. Without this aid from the government, the outlook for our industry is bleak. Projections are as high as 85% of small and independently owned restaurants will shutter permanently. An estimated 16 million people might lose their jobs without this federal funding.
I was born and raised in Paducah. I moved back home five years ago to open Freight House. I desperately wanted to be part of the downtown culinary community that has thrived for decades and they welcomed me with open arms. The pandemic has left us stranded, and I am now asking for the support of our local city government, as well as the federal government.
If you have any desire to see us here in the future, now is the time to act.
I would encourage you to write your U.S. Senators to support the Restaurants Act, or at minimum for a second round of PPP for small businesses. Also, I would ask our city government to grant us a 12-month extension of our 2020 alcoholic beverage license. On Nov. 7, the state of Kentucky executed this measure. On that same date, Andy Beshear urged Kentucky’s counties to follow the state’s recommendations. Across the bluegrass state, local governments are stepping up and reacting to the problem. Fayette, Davies, Covington and Louisville Metro are just a few that have enacted programs to either waive, reduce or extend licensing fees for bars and restaurants.
The state licensing fee for a Kentucky restaurant to sell beer, wine and liquor on site is $1,800 a year (which has been waived for 2021). The city of Paducah charges $1,300. These fees are due on Jan. 31, 2021. There are three city commission meetings before our restaurants have to pay for their renewal. One meeting with the outgoing commission and two with the incoming elects.
I ask for either group to stand with the independent restaurants of Paducah. Grant us reprieve in our time of need. Help us continue to be part of the landscape that makes this city so dynamic. Restaurants want to continue to serve our communities, but now we need our community’s help to have our voice heard by those in power.
Sara Bradley is chef/proprietor of Freight House, a Paducah restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.