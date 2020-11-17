We’ve heard it time and time again — we need to mask, maintain social distance, wash our hands and avoid large gatherings — but as evidenced by our ever-growing case numbers, COVID-19 fatigue has set in across our community.
Even though hundreds of thousands of people across the country who have died from COVID-19 will never get married, see their children graduate from college or hold their grandchildren, we’ve become numb to the numbers and other global news has replaced the urgency of this pandemic.
The idea of social bubbles has given us a false sense of security. And the size of our bubbles has grown as people become fatigued by the sacrifices COVID-19 has forced us to make. The reality is that it’s almost impossible to keep most bubbles pure. People often come into close contact with those who are COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic, which is one way COVID-19 spreads from bubble to bubble and across entire communities. This is the reality right now in our community, as our public health officials have confirmed, and we fear it will continue to be a significant issue as we plan for the holidays.
We need to act now and take new, bold steps to save lives right here in our community. It’s time to rethink Thanksgiving. Consider a smaller gathering with your immediate household. Consider gathering outside if the weather permits.
We’ve seen the damage COVID-19 can cause as we gather together, and Canada provides a cautionary tale. COVID-19 case counts are climbing across Canada, even in areas under new restrictions. Canadian officials point to the Thanksgiving holiday, which took place on the second Monday of October, as the reason for the spike.
Now imagine the loved ones you’d have around your Thanksgiving table. Which one of them is dispensable? Who are you willing to live without? No one, right? Let’s all rethink our Thanksgiving plans to ensure we put the safety of our families first as an act of love and gratitude for everyone we care about. We must also continue to wear our masks and practice all the tried and true safety measures we know to be effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. If not for ourselves, then for the sake of those we love. The time to make a change is now.
Mike Yungmann is president of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital; Dr. Jenny Franke is chief clinical officer of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.