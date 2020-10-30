We owe the ancient Greeks and Romans for much of our culture from language, art and even, for many of us, our traditional Thanksgiving table decorations, specifically the Cornucopia.
The wicker basket derives its name from the Latin language, cornu — meaning horn — and copia — meaning plenty — for its horn-shape and overflowing with garden produce and flowers. The tradition stems from the Greek myth that as an infant Zeus broke a horn of a goat that then spilled out foods to nourish him.
As abundant as produce and flowers have been this year it is appropriate that they should provide the centerpiece for Thanksgiving table. For those who do not have vegetable gardens, reserve a few of the vegetables that will be served on Thanksgiving and later. Any container can be used in place of the cornucopia.
Making the design can be tricky as each piece must be secured or at least well balanced. I find it easiest to make in place. Collect the vegetables, wire, b-b-que skewers, florist stakes, florist water picks for flowers and a tray or water-proof placemat to protect the table.
A pumpkin or gourd stuffed in the basket opening provides weight to stabilize it and anchor for the vegetables. Place large vegetables first then fill in with smaller ones. Pin grapes and other cascading fruits later using skewers. Allow small produce to spill out of the basket and on the backside as well.
The produce used is limited to the space available and whatever your favorites are. Small pumpkins, eggplant, corn, gourds, dried colorful leaves, potatoes, sweet potatoes and pomegranates can be used for color.
Do not use on fruits or vegetables with high moisture content such as oranges or tomatoes — they’re too juicy unless hard green — and anything that will attract ants or other insects.
If serving a buffet, place the cornucopia there and on the dining table some of the small produce down the center.
Decorating is a personal thing. Do what pleases you.
Things to Do
• 15-Minute Gardening — Allow chlorine to gas out of water for houseplants by filling watering cans or bottles the night or several days before using. To avoid confusion as to what was watered when, mark a calendar that is kept with houseplant supplies.
• Garden — Plant tulips now and daffodils starting in December. The first like moderate planting weather and the latter cool to cold. Plant bulbs pointing up. Sometimes it is difficult to determine corm roots. If in doubt, plant on them on their side. Mark planting site using plastic knives or spoons to prevent planting on top of them. Continue to treat broadleaf weeds. Protect good plants by placing cardboard between spray and good plants. Let the spray settle before moving to the next plant. Sprays can be used in temperatures down to 40 degrees and at least three days before a rain. When mum flowers fade, plant in ground and cut back nearly to the ground. Check attachments of climbing rose cane and retie as needed. Tie with strips of nylon stocking as they are soft and stretch.
• Trees — Order live and/or cut Christmas trees for delivery no sooner than mid-December. Select the location for the live tree and prepare its site. Contact your city, park or school in advance to donate your live tree. Continue to plant new trees. Stake — two on per tree — through one season to let it settle in and build a strong root system.
• Vegetable — Remove spent plants and continue to harvest producing ones. Pull up tomato plants and in and unheated place or wrap individual fruits in paper to ripen. Wash, dry and apply liquid wax to pumpkins to extend their useful life. Dig root vegetables to store for the winter, except parsnips which sweeten the longer they stay in the ground.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com
