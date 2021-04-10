We are walking through the past, celebrating the present, and looking toward the future. Those are our feelings here in Calvert City this year, 2021, as we commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of our city’s founding. Those were especially the feelings of our late mayor, Lynn Boyd Jones, whom we lost in January.
Mayor Gene Colburn, city council members and Blair Travis, director of marketing and business development, are equally committed with 150 events scheduled throughout the year.
I, too, am committed to making this an extra special observance. Nearly four years ago — the summer of 2017— in a nostalgic mood, I began talking with anyone who would listen about three anniversaries that were crucial to this region’s economic development. First, the 75th anniversary of the initial production of electricity at Kentucky Dam on Sept. 4, 1944; second — the 75th anniversary of Kentucky Dam’s dedication — Oct. 10, 1945. The dam’s completion and its production of hydroelectric power literally pulled this region out of poverty and thereby produced a better life for my generation, my children and grandchildren’s generations and thousands yet unborn.
The third important date was the sesquicentennial anniversary of Calvert City’s incorporation on March 18, 1871. That anniversary simultaneously struck a note with Mayor Jones and city council members. The Jones family and mine have been friends since Lynn was a child. He and I talked about many issues through the years.
Back in 2017 by mentioning the upcoming anniversaries, I hoped some county or city organization would sponsor a festival celebrating at least one of those important dates in Calvert City’s development. Those dates are key to western Kentucky’s progress over the last 150 years.
Mayor Jones and city council members were way ahead of me in their thinking about the city’s sesquicentennial. Because he was in college away from home during the city’s centennial celebration in 1971, Lynn was looking forward to the city’s 150th birthday celebration July 1-4 this summer. However, that was not to be and he died on Jan. 30. Fortunately for city residents his successor, Mayor Colburn, is equally enthusiastic. Being farsighted thinkers, the mayor and city council in 2018 acted on recommendations from a study group, and after an extensive search hired a director of marketing and business development. Blair Travis was their choice.
Blair and I bonded quickly. I immediately felt a strong kinship with her. It was as if I had instantly adopted her as one of my beloved grandchildren. The friendship was mutual.
Immediately upon hiring Blair, the mayor informed her the planning and promotion of our sesquicentennial observance would be one of her first duties. She was up for the challenge. Her enthusiasm and excitement have been contagious. The mayor named several community members, including me, to assist Blair, and ensure every aspect of the city’s history is explored and documented, and that entertainment venues for every segment of the city’s citizenry is provided.
During the early months, Blair and my friendship continued to develop. I felt privileged to be a part of the planning committee for the centennial celebration 50 years ago, and fortunately I saved many photos and records from that event, which have been helpful in planning this year’s festivities.
Fifty years ago, Lee Dietsch, director of a 35-member volunteer centennial planning committee, appointed me publicity chairwoman charged with promoting the city’s 100th birthday around the state and region. I was 37, and at the time, I mentally speculated whether I would still be here to celebrate our sesquicentennial. Blair Travis is 37 now, and it’s very likely she will be here 50 years hence to help celebrate the city’s bicentennial. She is keeping voluminous records, photos and videos that should help those yet unborn folks who will plan this town’s 200th birthday. Blair and a local videographer have already interviewed and recorded 46 hours of historical memories that will be archived for future researchers.
With only a few volunteers, Blair Travis is performing the duties of those 35 centennial committee members. She is directing promotion of events ranging from a kids carnival and beard contest to a museum depicting our past, while soliciting funding sponsorships from industries and businesses. It’s quite a job for so few people to produce “the biggest celebration this town has ever seen.” Even so, Blair Travis, who has never planned a sesquicentennial observance before, is performing her task with the grace and efficiency of the professional she is. And the value of the historical record she is compiling is incalculable for now and for the future.
In 1971, Dr. William J. “Bill” Colburn, Calvert City’s mayor at the time, chaired the centennial, and he named banker Lee Dietsch to direct the planning. Dietsch in turn named committee chairmen and women, Ed Rendleman, Jean and Marve Stegmann, Kean and Linda McKinney, Gene and Leta Ray, Cliff and Jan Cowan, Troy Truitt and Ray Foust Jr., and 25 other members who pulled it off. And to this day, the centennial celebration remains a highlight of Calvert City’s story. Many centennial committee members are gone now, but they left a lasting legacy. Blair’s update and additions to their work will leave a recorded imprint reaching hundreds of years into the future, and that’s exciting to envision.
Bobbie Foust is a former journalist for The Paducah Sun. She retired in 1999 but continues to contribute to Paxton Media’s western Kentucky publications, including The Sun.
