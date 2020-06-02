I didn’t realize that 2020 was going to bring about a poisonous combination of the 1918 pandemic and the Civil Rights Act of 1968.
But here we are, with major cities across the United States — and the world — embroiled in plague, protest, fire and violence.
The deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, both excruciating exercises in police brutality, have sent unprecedented shockwaves that will, unfortunately, be remembered as an epicenter of new discussion and discourse on human rights in this country.
If only they could be here to contribute to it.
Over the last week and as this has all unfolded, I haven’t been able to contribute too many thoughtful words about the world around me. After all, I have absolutely zero experience in the life of a minority in America.
Now, however, is the exact and appropriate time to say something.
In some ways, being in west Kentucky during the nation’s largest tribulations comes with supposed comforts. We live in this rural, pastoral bubble we think exists, where we aren’t immediately feeling the pains of violent racial injustice. We aren’t seeing storefronts burned to the ground in angry mobs. We aren’t engulfed in turf wars with our local police, as peaceful protests extend across uncomfortable, makeshift boundaries that change minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour.
And I’m beyond thankful we aren’t. We all should be.
However, we cannot ignore what’s happening around us in real-time, because while it feels indirect in this moment, it’s anything but.
For the last decade, I’ve been lucky to be a news and sports reporter for different west Kentucky outlets: The Murray State News, The Murray Ledger & Times, The Paducah Sun.
In this time, I’ve come across people — sometimes within the same team — of different castes and colors: marginally talented, supremely gifted, poor, rich, comfortable, White Anglo-Saxon Protestant, African American, Asian, European, Scandinavian, African, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, English-as-a-second-language, homosexual, bisexual, asexual, blonde-haired, blue-eyed, left-handed, right-handed, Muslim, Amish, Mennonite.
The only word that mattered in that last sentence? People. I’ve come across people. And people deserve empathy. They deserve respect. They deserve fair and equal treatment. They deserve to have their side of the story told, before a jury renders verdict. They deserve to feel safe and protected by local authorities. They deserve a cogent and thoughtful government.
Black Lives Matter. All Lives Matter. In west Kentucky. In America. Everywhere.
And I hope our future generations — our future squads, our future coaches, our future leaders — know it, understand it, and exhibit it.
I hope we continue to see the outpouring of support in the sports world, where coaches, players, owners and stakeholders have wasted little time denouncing racism in the last 48 hours.
Good. Because sometimes, you can’t just stick to sports.
Some things are bigger.
“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.” — Muhammad Ali
