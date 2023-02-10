We are more attracted to food that appeals to our senses of taste, smell, and sight. Sight is often the first when presented with food. Color plays an important aspect in our lives. It stimulates, excites, calms, intrigues, and changes the boring to lively, especially when it comes to food.
A plain tossed lettuce salad is bland, but when red diced carrots and ‘Two Tasty’ hybrid purple-black and bright red tomatoes(Burpee) are added, the salad becomes interesting.
White cauliflower is even more boring. Combine it with hybrid purple and yellow varieties, it is more visually enjoyable and with the same light nutty flavor of the white variety.
The easiest way to get a picky eater to try a vegetable is to disguise it. Offer a variety of its colors instead of the “normal” color. Combine green pole beans with purple or white varieties. John Scheepers offers “Purple Queen” (5.5”) and “Soleil Filet” pale yellow(4”) bush beans. Mix burgundy “Brentwood” leaf lettuce, cranberry red “Marvel of Four Seasons” butterhead and green lettuce(all Botanical Interests).
There is nothing as tasty as a home-grown tomato and as popular with home gardeners. Check out Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds for the greatest variety of color from ‘Great White’ to almost black ‘Black Beauty’ and color combinations.
Baby purple, yellow, and orange carrots are great for snacking, along with “Purple Haze” (AAS winner)dark purple skin and orange inside, and “Deep Purple” solid purple is a good juicer variety(Johnny’s Select Seed). As with all of the above, carrots are so easy to grow.
Purple is not a color naturally found in most vegetables. Today, purple varieties from pale to almost black are available in almost every vegetable family. They provide a great contrast mingled with other colors creating more interest. The drawback is that purple fades when cooked. To decrease the color fade, soak it in white vinegar or lemon juice to increase the acidity and reduce cooking time and temperature.
Garden — The warmer weather this week may have encouraged early daffodils such as February Gold, to emerge. Most are waiting until March to send up buds. As a reminder: jonquils are a division of Narcissus commonly world-wide known as daffodils. Continue to weed beds. Remove matted leaves from beds. Check the cold-frame on sunny days, adjusting the cover as needed and closing at night. The easiest flowers to start from seed are columbine, coneflower, coreopsis, and primrose.
Inventory herbicides and pesticides. Replace aged chemicals as they may have intensified or lost their potency. Do not add to the trash or pour out. Save them and check with your local government as to when it will have a ‘free dump day’.
Vegetables — If not done so in two years, have a soil test taken. If corrections are needed, check in mid-summer to see if there needs to be more adjustments before fall planting. Grub worms love corn, potatoes, and onions. Do not plant these vegetables in lawn areas converted to garden last year. Order broccoli seed to start indoors early March. Start dill and endive seed. Water seedlings from the bottom to prevent washing them out. A mister may be used, but with care. Take care to use only sterile equipment including using surgical gloves when handling both equipment and seed. Do not save sterile soil for use later as it can develop diseases. It may be added to potted plant soil or the garden.
EVENTS — February 16, ‘Seed Starting’ by Susan Fox, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 6-7 p.m. For reservations: 270-388-2341.
March 10-11, Mid-western Herb and Garden Show, Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon, Ill., 618-315-1295. Includes vendors and free hourly programs each day.
