EDITOR:
Most people are aware the city of Paducah is declining in population. I feel this is because there are no family sustaining jobs in Paducah, only jobs that produce a paycheck from month to month.
I feel sometimes that the opinions and concerns of citizens are falling on deaf ears. The city needs family sustaining jobs and careers, not just minimal wage, paycheck to paycheck jobs.
So what appeals to a large business when looking for a place to build? For starters, utility costs, taxes, permits, code restrictions, transportation logistics, and the pool of potential employees.
I believe the city had experts tell them all these things and more.
So my question is, why aren’t we seriously recruiting businesses in technology, shipping, and agriculture to come to our area?
The city building more boutique hotels and a multi-million dollar indoor aquatic center doesn’t make sense to me.
If I’m an employer of a large company, I’m going to look at what I need to get my company up and going and what it will take to be successful. I’m sure it wouldn’t be because there are cute stop signs in the middle of the street downtown.
I’m a frustrated citizen, and I think that some city officials who are making decisions on our behalf are not in touch with the true reality of the situation.
Lona Culbertson
Paducah
