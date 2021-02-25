Change is almost always hard, especially when it comes to our routines. It can be more difficult when it’s caused by things we cannot control.
Change is coming to our weekend routine. I believe it is a good change. This Saturday you will receive the new expanded weekend edition of The Paducah Sun. It is a new design with a broader focus that delivers news from our region of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. This edition shepherds in a new publication cycle at The Sun. We will print the paper Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Yes, there will be no Sunday paper. However, everything you receive in the Sunday paper is part of the new Saturday Weekend Edition. You name it, it’s in there! Color comics — yes, and the Saturday comics, too. All your store shopping circulars and coupons — yes. The “Sunday” crossword — yes. Parade Magazine — yes. Letters to the editor, local columnists, thought provoking opinions — yes, yes, and yes.
The Saturday Weekend Edition is designed as an investigative, in-depth news, sports, and feature story newspaper. Our team of 17 journalists understands the need for truth is greater than ever before. They understand their obligation to you: to provide clarity and a shared understanding of the world around us. And as we have since 1896, The Paducah Sun will celebrate the best this area has to offer.
Another “plus” in our expanded Saturday Weekend Edition is making regional high school sports more relevant and timely. Our sportswriters have been given new direction with a laser focus on all high school sports and the young men and women who participate. We are telling their stories.
I know you have more options for news than ever before and those options are right there on your smartphone. But none of those bring the focus we can on your hometown. The Paducah Sun is a newspaper that is committed to covering news no matter the time of day. While we won’t print on Sunday and Monday — our team will cover breaking news on our website, paducahsun.com, when news happens.
Our community is only as strong as its citizens are informed. If you agree, and want to stay connected to your hometown, I ask you to support local journalism and subscribe to The Paducah Sun.
Bill Evans is the publisher of The Paducah Sun. He is also the vice president and general manager of WPSD Local 6, and vice president for the West Kentucky Media Division of Paxton Media Group. You can reach him at bevans@wpsdlocal6.com.
