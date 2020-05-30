EDITOR:
The civil unrest across our U.S. cities should not have happened. But it did happen because the blue wall of silence has gotten so high.
You cannot protect a bad apple policeman, or policemen, any more. Everybody has seen this. They waited too long in Minneapolis to charge this bad apple.
Ronald Major
Kuttawa
