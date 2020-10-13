EDITOR:
I'm excited and hopeful for the candidacy of George Bray as Paducah mayor.
I work a full-time job at a law office during the week and wait tables at Outback every other weekend to supplement my income. My work coupled with being a father limits the amount of time I'm able to volunteer for George's campaign, but I wholeheartedly endorse him as my candidate.
I moved to Paducah in 1989 when my father relocated the family here when he took the job as principal for St. Mary's Elementary. I've spent the majority of my life here. Paducah is my community, which I care deeply about. This is where the people are who have no blood relation to me, but whom I've decided to call family and friends. This is where my children were born, where I decided to raise them, and where they attend school.
As selfish as it may be, this is where I'd like them to stay. Paducah is a great place to raise a family. But due to the lack of career options, the best path after high school or college is to leave the nest, relocate and start a new life elsewhere. This begins a spiral of the breakdown of family, friends, and community. I believe it to be a major priority that we create opportunities for career options here so that our families are not forced to move away.
We as residents and as a community must take a serious inventory of what is important to us and be willing to be honest, open-minded, and admit where our deficits and strengths lie. I believe George is the proper candidate to help bring about the self-inventory we as a community need to address. George will bring industry closer to home, give our citizens more options, and bring balance to our focus.
Will Murphy
Paducah
