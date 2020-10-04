I’m in the early years of the ninth decade learning to adjust to a growing number of mental and physical shortcomings — the price we pay for our longevity.
Fortunately, most of mine are nuisance problems, more annoying than serious — sitting down to put my pants on, the involuntary noise when getting in or out of a car, waking up to pee once or twice during the night, and a rapidly disappearing short term memory.
But the one that makes me crazy is forgetting names. I can forget any name, any time, and will do so repeatedly. I forget the names of old friends and acquaintances, public figures, celebrities, and even the titles of books and movies. If I’m patient, and have the time to mentally go through the alphabet, I may find the name. If that doesn’t work, I simply have to wait until my neuronal network finds it for me. It is not a matter of not recognizing someone — I know who the person is — it’s the name that’s missing.
There are some names that for whatever reason I continually forget no matter how many times I re-remember them, like the two singers whose names I can never recall simultaneously, Kenny Rogers and the guy who sang “By the time I get to Phoenix, she’ll be rising.” (I cannot remember his name even as I write this.) Usually I can get one or the other, but not both. While it may be annoying, these impersonal episodes of name loss can be laughable, like Glen Campbell and what’s his name. It’s an entirely different matter when it occurs personally in a private or social encounter with people I know well.
The following scenario has occurred countless times over the past several years when I encounter a familiar acquaintance, someone whose name I should know, but my mind draws a blank. I am surprised and embarrassed that I can’t remember this person’s name, and the best I can do is a slightly exaggerated “Hey, how are you, it’s great to see you,” knowing how obvious it is that I don’t remember their name.
Then several things can happen. The individual may be oblivious to my plight and we carry on with the encounter. He or she may take a small measure of delight in my discomfort and say, “You don’t remember my name, do you?” to which I humbly confess that I don’t, and go on to say something about my age and not remembering breakfast. And if I’m having a good day, the person will recognize what is happening and will graciously give me his name, and may even make an excuse for me not remembering.
In a feeble attempt at being proactive, I’ve come up with a couple of ways to try and save my pride. If I’m with my wife I can immediately ask, “Do you know my wife Patience?” hoping Patience will then extend her hand saying “Hi, I’m Patience,” and they respond by introducing themselves. I know, a lot of things have to happen for this to work. Another ploy is to tell them I forgot their name, and if they respond with their first name I say “Oh, I know your first name, it’s your last name I can’t remember.” But if they say their last name then I don’t know what to say.
In situations where there are several people involved, I’m quietly hoping that someone else will mention the mystery person’s name. Then, when we say our goodbyes I can say loud and clear something like, “Great to see you again (fill in a name),” as if I knew the name all along.
Oh, the games we are forced to play when we are too proud to display the holes in our memory. I can take comfort in knowing there are six names I will never forget: Amy, Beth, Sara, Jake, Patience, and … and …
Well. Guess, there are five names I’ll never forget.
(0) comments
