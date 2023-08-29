Cairo, Il. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation are looking into two plans to address growing concerns regarding the U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge.
The 5,865 foot bridge was built in 1938 to connect Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois.
The transportation departments are weighing options for the bridge as it approaches the end of its 80 to 100 year lifespan.
KYTC Public Information Officer Keith Todd said “Plan A” involved building a bridge upstream and parallel to the existing location. As for Plan B, he said they would look into a much bigger plan consisting of different “tie-ins” that would connect with I-57 north of Cairo.
“Plan B is a mandate bill to take a more extensive look, to see if a bridge in a different location would help with economic development and transportation connectivity,” Todd explained Tuesday.
He said wildlife could present significant issues. According to Todd, freshwater mussels grow up and down the Ohio River, right in the proposed path of the new bridge. Todd said mussel studies would begin soon to determine if they are endangered or can be moved to another location downstream.
According to Todd, results from the mussel study are expected in January and could determine which plan they pursue. Until then, both departments are keeping a close eye on the conditions of the Cairo bridge.
If the agencies decide to build an adjacent bridge, it would stretch nearly two miles and include two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders.
“We think a bridge at this site will cost $350 million because of the extra infrastructure. The studies must determine if building a new one at another location would be beneficial,” Todd said.
According to him, building the new bridge would take four to five years, and construction would likely begin by 2026.
“This is going to be a different animal,” Todd said. “The Coast Guard has given us some recommendations for a width of the bridge so that barge traffic could pass safely.”
Todd also said they must consider every traveler when constructing the new bridge. Leaving anyone out could be catastrophic, especially for those traveling on the water.
“This is the longest bridge in Kentucky, simply because of the river’s width,” Todd said. “The Mississippi and Ohio rivers come together here, and there’s a lot of water fluctuation and fleeting on this river.”
