One man was seriously injured and another arrested after a van apparently ran off the road and hit a man trimming grass along the sidewalk on Irvin Cobb Drive Tuesday morning, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Police were called to the scene of the crash, near Surplus City on Paducah’s Southside, at approximately 7:44 a.m. They found Kyler A. Byassee, 29, of Grogan Circle, on the ground and Anthony M. Grass, 43, of Madison Street, behind the steering wheel of a van stopped on the roadway, according to a police news release.
According to police, Byassee was on the sidewalk using a grass trimmer when the van ran off the right side of the road, jumped the curb and struck him. The van then continued several hundred feet before striking a utility pole and traveling back onto the road.
Grass told officers he fell asleep and didn’t realize he had run off the road and hit a person. Grass showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to the news release.
Grass was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the influence and failing to maintain vehicle insurance and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail, police said.
Byassee sustained serious injuries and was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, then flown to an out-of-state hospital. Grass told officers he was not injured.
The Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team and detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.