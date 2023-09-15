Students of area technical centers take courses to gain life skills and prepare for rewarding careers. One of those students is Marshall County senior, Ethan Odom.
Odom is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Now in his fourth year of the MCTC welding program, he aspires to carry on the legacy of three generations of pipefitters in his family.
“Ever since I was in kindergarten, what I would always do for career day is welding,” Odom said. “It was just something that has always been a passion for me to do.”
Odom is currently taking steps to further his education in the welding field. He’s been employed at Twin Lakes Mooring since his sophomore year, where he said he’s learned a lot.
“I was lucky enough to get a job now where I’m welding each day, so it just furthers your experience in that,” Odom said.
Marshall County’s co-op program allows him to gain valuable work experience. Once Odom entered the program his senior year, he could work more hours during the day.
“What I do is I come in for about 5 hours each morning, then I go to school for two blocks, which is all I have to have left, then I come back to work and work 2 to 3 hours in the afternoon,” Odom explained.
Odom already has his 2F welding certification, meaning he can do horizontal fillet welds. He also has the OSHA 10 certification, which is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s 10-hour safety course.
Odom is very active in clubs offered by the school. He is the ‘23-’24 Skills USA president, and he’s in FFA. He competed in a Skills USA competition, where he was the 2023 Regional and State winner for Job Interview.
“Some students stand out above others. He’s one of them. He’s one of the most outstanding students I’ve ever had in class,” Marshall County Technical Center instructor Steve Freeman said about Odom. Freeman said Odom is a natural-born leader and stays focused on his goals.
“He’s not afraid to work, get dirty. He doesn’t stay on the phone all day. He’s not your typical teenager,” Freeman said.
Odom wants stability in his future career and believes the welding pathway at Marshall’s Technical Center is preparing him for that.
“I just want to have the comfort knowing I’ve got the skillset that is going to be needed one way or another in the future. That way, I will always have a position, no matter the outcome. Where I can always find work in this field,” Odom said.
After graduation, Odom plans to apply for a Plumbers and Steamfitters apprenticeship.
“I want to be able to provide one day in the near future for myself and my family,” Odom said.
