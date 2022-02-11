LEXINGTON — Zoe Lenore “Lee” Pinkston, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at The Willows at Fritz Farm in Lexington.
Lee was a retired teacher and minister, and a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church. Born in Herried, South Dakota on March 31, 1929, she grew up in Storm Lake, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa University and received graduate degrees from Ball State University and Murray State University. For 30 years, Lee was a teacher, 27 years of that time in the Murray Independent Schools system. After retirement, Lee moved to Paducah where she participated in many community and volunteer activities. For several years she served as president of the local AARP chapter. She also served three years as president of Church Women United.
Lee discovered a strong desire to help people through her work as a volunteer at both local hospitals, which led to preparation to become a minister of the United Methodist Church. Her religious studies included training as a chaplain. In 2002, she opened the Community Chapel on Nahm Street, later moving the chapel to the Seamen’s Church Institute. For 12 years, she led morning prayers each week day morning at the chapel. As a local pastor, Lee served three years as minister of spiritual formation at the former St. Luke Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She was active in many ministries of the United Methodist Church including being a charter member of the Memphis Conference Council on Older Adult Ministries, which she also served as president. For three years she represented the council as a member of the Southeast Jurisdictional Older Adult Association. Lee enjoyed teaching Bible studies, writing devotional articles and counseling with members of recovery groups.
Lee is survived by her three sons, Bill Pinkston and wife, Anita of Paducah, Bob Pinkston of Frankfort, and Jim Pinkston and wife, Carol of Lexington; five grandchildren, Will Pinkston and wife, Wesly of St. Louis, Missouri, Katie Pinkston Johnson and husband, Brandon of Bellevue, Jesse Pinkston and wife, Becca of Shelbyville, Bobby Pinkston and wife, Kim of Louisville, Kristin Pinkston True and husband, Brian of Piqua, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Liam, Ewan, Luke, Sam and Ellie Pinkston; one brother, Harlan W. Broberg and wife, Brenda of Austin, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two infant sons, John David Pinkston and Thomas Lee Pinkston. Her parents were Walter and Dellmae Anderson Broberg.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Gregory Waldrop officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund at www.teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov.
You can share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
