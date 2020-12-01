METROPOLIS, Ill. — Zelma Inez (Trimble) Norwood, 90 of Metropolis, died at 6:48 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Private graveside services will be held at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Inez was a retired LPN. She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ.
Inez is survived by her son, Kenny Norwood (Glenda); grandchildren, Bobby Norwood, Adam Norwood (Angie), Jody Norwood (Morgan); five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, Dawson and Maverick Servicky; and a sister, Shirley Lorelle Trimble.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Hughie and Elsie Trimble; husband, Bobby Glenn Norwood; son, Keith V. Norwood; an infant son; and four brothers and one sister.
Memorials may be made to Broadway Church of Christ, 2855 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 or New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, Kentucky 42069.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
