Zelma Christina (Tina) Vinson, 76, of Paducah passed away at 11:47 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ms. Vinson was of the Baptist faith. Early in her life she worked as a caregiver for the elderly. Everyone for whom she worked adored her. After having children, she went to work in the restaurant industry where she owned and managed a couple of cafes. Her last job was at Walmart from where she retired in 2012. She then dedicated most of her time to sewing and quilt making, enjoying time with family and friends, and earning a crown as the best great granny ever because she always had a shopping drawer for little hands. She will be deeply missed to all who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters, Anna Duggins Rodgers (Billy) of Paducah, Tina Vinson Turley (Jay) of Wentzville, Missouri; three sisters, Dorothy Gannaway, Margaret Logsdon, Katherine Duke, all of Leitchfield; four grandchildren, Kayla Rodgers Hays (Matt) of Melber, Kristen Rodgers of Lexington, Devin Turley (Jess Taschler) of Wentzville, Missouri, Bryce Rodgers (Allison King) also of Lexington; four great-grandchildren, Kynlee Hays, Carson Hays, Piper Kate Hays, all of Melber, Brayden Taschler of Wentzville, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Richard (Ricky) Gene Vinson; very special surrogate parents, Herbert and Elizabeth Blakely; parents, Lennie and Frances Duggins; seven brothers, Doyle Raymond Duggins, Cecil Duggins, Kenneth Duggins, Colbert Duggins, Carl Duggins, James Duggins, Walter Ray Duggins; and two sisters, Daisy Lindsey Miller, Millie Blaine.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Billy Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to First Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 2890 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
