Zana Lee Elkins Renfro, 61, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

Mrs. Renfro was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Dec. 3, 1960, to Peggye Taylor Elkins and the late Joe Pat Elkins. She was a graduate of Henry County High School and attended Murray State University, where she was an Alpha Delta Pi. She was employed by Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians for the past nearly 12 years.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Friday, September 16, 2022
3:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Sep 17
Service
Saturday, September 17, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
