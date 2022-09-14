Zana Lee Elkins Renfro, 61, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Renfro was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Dec. 3, 1960, to Peggye Taylor Elkins and the late Joe Pat Elkins. She was a graduate of Henry County High School and attended Murray State University, where she was an Alpha Delta Pi. She was employed by Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians for the past nearly 12 years.
Zana is well-known for her 21 years in local government, where she was elected as both a Paducah City Commissioner (1993-1998) and McCracken County Commissioner (1999-2014). She was the first woman elected to the McCracken County Fiscal Court, and served terms as both Mayor Pro Tem and Judge Pro Tem. She was a founding board member of the Joint Sewer Agency and served on the E911 Board.
In addition to her government roles and current employment at Mercy Health, she previously worked at United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, the American Cancer Society, Paducah Area Transit, and the family business, the Kentucky Cardinal Shop. She was a member of Charity League of Paducah, where she also served as president; Leadership Paducah; and served on the board of directors of over 20 different local nonprofit agencies.
She was well regarded for her leadership and interpersonal skills. Her goal was to leave the world in a better place and sought to accomplish this through her meaningful interactions with others and her generosity. She was a people person with strong empathy and a desire for everyone to be happy.
Above all of her many accolades, Zana cherished being a mother and grandmother the most, being affectionately called “ZiZi” by her doting three year old grandson and eight month old granddaughter.
In Zana’s final act of love and generosity, it was her decision to give the gift of life to three individuals through organ donation.
Zana is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brad Renfro; her daughter, Leigh Ann Ballegeer (Paul) of Paducah; her son, Jonathan Renfro, serving in the Army; her mother, Peggye Elkins; one sister, Kim Smith of Nashville; one niece, Leslie Smith of Nashville; one nephew, Evan Smith of Charleston, SC; her mother-in-law, Mary Renfro of Paducah; and her beloved grandchildren, Luke Taylor Ballegeer and Kate Ann Ballegeer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Elkins; one sister, Leslie Kane Elkins; and her father-in-law, James Renfro.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Smith officiating. A private family graveside will follow.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to an organization close to Zana’s heart, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
