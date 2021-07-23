SYMSONIA — Zachary Garrett Douglas, 27, of Symsonia, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Zach was born in Paducah, on Monday, June 6, 1994, to Richard and Denise Douglas. Zach was employed as a line operator with Millwork Products and an avid fan of the University of Texas Longhorns sports. Music was a big part of his life, and he loved all types of music, as well as making music. For many years he was a midway character actor at Talon Falls, as the very popular “Cheeky.” Zach will be remembered as a people person, who never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh.
Zach is survived by his father, Richard Leland Douglas, of Metropolis, Illinois; his mother and stepfather, Dawn Denise Wilson Darden and Dan Darden of Symsonia; his sisters, Emily Smith and Georgia Darden, of Symsonia; his grandfather, Ray Wilson, of Symsonia; his grandparents, Mary Ellen and Gary Knowles, of Paducah; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and stepgrandparents.
Zach was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Wilson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rocky Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Cole Cemetery in Marshall County.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Zach Douglas Memorial Fund. Contributions can be mailed to 4512 Breezeel School Rd., Symsonia, KY 42082.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
