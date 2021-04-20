BARDWELL — Yvonne Todd Davis, 84, of Bardwell, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Davis was born in Bardwell on February 26, 1937, to the late Taylor and Estelle Blackburn Todd. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cleaning and helping others. She was a faithful member of Mississippi Baptist Church who loved her church and would help in preparing and serving food for church dinners. She will be remembered as a dedicated wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother.
Yvonne is survived by two sons, Clint Davis (Valerie) of Bardwell and Blake Davis of Bardwell; one sister, Mignon Hinkle (Don) of Bardwell; one brother, Samuel Leon Todd (Fay) of Bardwell; and two grandchildren, Taylor Ivey Davis and Joseph Truman Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Pete Davis, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Mark Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 E Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
