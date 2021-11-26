BENTON — Yvonne “Bonnie” Rosalind (Belcher) Ross, 93, of Benton, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Virgil J. Ross; and two sisters. Her parents were Ottis and Lillian (Broe) Belcher.
Surviving are her children, Johnnie Virgil Ross of Woodstock, Georgia; Linda Lee Belt, of Pensacola, Florida; Annette Gay Deem of Metropolis, Illinois; Colleen Nancy Blackwell, of Mayfield; Julia Ann Andersen of Gulf Breeze, Florida and Charles Daniel Ross, of Stafford, Virginia; brother, Alan Belcher of Wolverine Lake Village, Michigan; and sister, Shirley Godwin of Gallipolis, Ohio. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and soon to arrive, three great-grandchildren.
She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Benton Milk Company that she and her husband owned and operated. She was a member of Briensburg United Methodist Church.
Friends may call 6 — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Lawson, Rev. Dave Deem, and Rev. Joe Godwin will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton, Kentucky.
