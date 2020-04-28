CALVERT CITY — Yuell Orr, 79, of Benton, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
He was a retired chemical operator with Air Products in Calvert City and a member of Grand Rivers Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Deidra Duncan of Grand Rivers; one son, Chris Orr of Huntsville, Alabama; one sister, Beverly Sewell of Draffenville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Helm Orr; his parents, Noble and Beatrice Smith Orr; and one sister.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
