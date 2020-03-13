BENTON — Youlane Swift Cathey, 82 of Benton, passed away, March 9, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born February 9, 1938, in Marshall Co., she was the daughter of the late Hugh Swift and the late Lena (Myers) Swift. She was a first a mother and homemaker, also working for several years for the state of Kentucky as a tollbooth operator on the Jackson Purchase Parkway, Benton. Youlane was a member of the Oak Valley Church of Christ, Benton. Youlane had a love for people, always seeing the good in them. She loved to talk but always would lend and ear and listen, and genuinely cared about others. She had a lifelong love for gardening and it showed with her beautiful yard. Youlane loved her family, friends and her church. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paul Cathey; son, Craig Cathey, wife Lori of Paducah; brother, Wayne “Duck” Swift, wife Eva of Benton; 2 grandchildren, Billy Black, wife Ariel of Salt Lake, Utah, and Eric Black, wife Melody of Ledbetter; a great grandchild, Tucker Black of Ledbetter; niece, Darlene Harvey, husband Chris of Benton; great nephews, Hunter Harvey of Madisonville, and Houston Harvey of Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Mike Farmer and David Hendrickson will officiate.
Interment will follow the service in the Benton Church of Christ Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Youlane’s memory to the Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Hwy 68 East, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.