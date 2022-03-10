JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Wynea LaVerne McCorry, 60, of Jersey City, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith, and formerly employed with the New Jersey Transit System in Jersey City.
She is survived by one son, Willie Allen, Jr. of Washington, D.C.; three daughters, Wylayea Allen, Wylashia Allen, and Jade Grant, all of Jersey City; three sisters, Janice McCorry-Butler of Paducah, Kentucky, Rhonda Smith of New Concord, Kentucky, and Stephanie McCorry of Dallas, Texas; one brother, Colonel Terrell McCorry of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Jesse “JW” W. McCorry, Sr. and Lettie Lee Cobb McCorry.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Benny Heady officiating
There will be no visitation.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
