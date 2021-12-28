OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Woodrow Joseph “Woody” Worthen, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Overland Park, Kansas, on Dec. 10, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1937 in Bush, Illinois, to Robert Lee and Mary Evelyn (Gale) Worthen, where he was the second oldest of 13 children. Woody grew up in southern Illinois, mostly in the Metropolis area. He lived in Paducah, Kentucky, for more than 47 years before relocating to Overland Park in 2016. Woody was a retired auto mechanic and was well-respected in the community for his honest nature and wonderful sense of humor. He was quick to lend a hand and was active in his daughters’ school activities, in addition to being an unofficial Girl Scout leader with his wife. He was also very proud to coach his daughter’s winning softball team sponsored by Purchase Auto Parts. Woody cherished the time he was able to spend with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Hillcrest Christian Church in Overland Park and greatly enjoyed getting together for the men’s fellowship lunches.
Woody is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Aleta Faye (Davidson) Worthen; three daughters, Melony Kaye (Ivan) Bailey, of Luling, Louisiana, Andrea Reni (Frank) Falcon, of Los Fresnos, Texas, and Davia Christine (the late Thomas) Yankee, of Overland Park; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, seven brothers, five sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Woody’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Apple Orchard Hospice, 7730 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227; or Hillcrest Christian Church, 11411 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66210.
