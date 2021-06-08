WICKLIFFE — Woodie D. Morgan, 77, of Wickliffe, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Morgan was born in Cairo, Illinois, on July 9, 1943, to the late Elmwood and Idell Morgan. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for the City of Wickliffe. Woodie loved Jesus and was a member of Anchor of Hope Church and he was an ordained Baptist minister. He was an avid gun collector. On most sunny days, you could find Woodie doing one of his favorite hobbies, mowing his yard or going for long car rides. His passion was his family and he loved and adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his funny, yet honorable personality. He had a big heart which showed in how he cared for and loved everyone.
Woodie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Morgan; three sons, Jeff Morgan (Melissa) of Wickliffe, Brian Morgan (Vicki) of Barlow and Darren Morgan (Kelli) of Wickliffe; five grandchildren, Amanda Perry (Sam) of Wickliffe, Blake Morgan (Stormi) of Vienna, Illinois, Tyler Morgan (Emily) of La Center, Conner Morgan of Wickliffe and Brianna Morgan of Barlow; seven great-grandchildren, Rachel Perry, Brent Perry, Kamdon Morgan, Wyatt Morgan, Sawyer Morgan Emmie Morgan and Cole Morgan; two brothers, Terry Morgan (Carole) of Virginia and Michael Morgan of Paducah; three sisters, Patricia Myrcle (Ronnie) of Hahira, Georgia, Carolyn Reynolds of Camden, Tennessee and Vickie Morgan of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmwood and Idell Morgan; grandchildren, Kamron Morgan and Bethani Morgan; one brother, Paul Morgan; and nephew, Nicky Woods.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Dee Hazelwood and Joe Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a hug from home, leave a message for the family, or light a candle at milnerandorr.com.
