MAYFIELD — Wm. Gross Magee, 65, of Mayfield, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, following a recent diagnosis of cancer.
Gross was born into a publishing family and grew up in Ballard County. In recent years, most of his free time was spent with his wife in nature, photographing eagles and other wildlife, or attending concerts and photographing the musicians.
Mr. Magee was a graduate of Murray State University and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then became a 25-year faculty member at Murray State University where he taught commercial photography and digital imaging. He was the author of “Mammoth Cave Photographic Co. Then and Now”. The book takes readers on a visual tour of the world’s longest cave system and recreates the photos of Charles L. Waldack who was the first to photograph the Caves over 100 years ago.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca Oliver Magee; a daughter Sarah (Justin Mcfarland) Magee of Murray; a brother, Mike (Linda) Magee of Frankfort; and a sister, Ava (Vic) Siener of Paducah. He also is survived by two foster daughters, Ashley Foster and Lizzy Cullen; and a foster granddaughter, Emily Newberry. He was the son of the late Alfred James (Pat) Magee and M. Juliette (Judy) Magee Stone of Wickliffe.
A memorial celebration will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Grace United Methodist Church, LaCenter, afterwards we will spread his ashes at Ballard County Refuge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.