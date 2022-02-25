BENTON — Wm. David “Tiny” Castleberry, 73, of Benton, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He retired as a maintenance worker with the city of Benton, after 27 years of service and a former firefighter with the Palma-Briensburg Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Winnie (Fowler) Castleberry; two sons, William David Castleberry Jr. of Murray, and Robert Clint Castleberry of Bowling Green; two daughters, Wanda Castleberry of Calvert City, and Donna Owens of Benton; eight grandchildren; 14 foster grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
His parents were William Clint and Nola Earlene (Brown) Castleberry.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home. William Castleberry Jr. and Monte Hodges will officiate with interment to follow in Stice Cemetery in Benton. Military graveside rites will be conducted by William A. Doyle American Legion Post 236.
Friends may call from from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 9181 Scale Road, Benton, Kentucky 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
