MURRAY — Winona Ann Williams, 84, of Murray, died at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
She is survived by a son, Michael Williams; two daughters, Patricia Puckett and Brenda Fox; three sisters, Dortha Hansen, Wanda Sue Jones and Rosetta Gibson; a brother, James Robinson; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschell Robinson and Mary Helen Williams Robinson; her husband, Felix Eugene “Jackie” Williams; three children, Randall Williams, Sandra Williams and a stillborn child; five brothers; and three sisters.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Friends may call after 8 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.