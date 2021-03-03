Winona Riney Abanathy, 90, of Paducah, died at 7:31 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of the Schneidman Road Baptist Church. She formerly worked at the Shirt Factory and Paducah Day Nursery and was a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan Diana Abanathy, Paducah; daughter-in-law, Debbie Abanathy, Gilbertsville; two sisters, Ruby Adams, Ellisville, Missouri, Mary Denning, Corning, Arkansas; one brother, Willie Ray Riney, Walnut Ridge, Arkansas; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, Thomas Earl Abanathy; one son, Rickie Abanathy; one daughter, Mona Ellen Downs; four sisters and four brothers.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Moynahan officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
