Winoka “Jere” Hammonds, 88, of Paducah died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Survivors include five daughters, Jerla Gross of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Joyce Chase of St. Albans, Vermont, Phyllis Hammonds of Paducah, Julie Hammonds of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Janet Roberts of Paducah; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, John Robert Hammonds; and a grandson, Justin Gross. Her parents were John Riley McNatt and Rose Bell Baker McNatt.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Bernice Belt officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 133 Evergreen Road, Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40243; or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.