Winoka “Jere” Hammonds, 88, of Paducah died Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Survivors include five daughters, Jerla Gross of Winston/Salem, North Carolina, Joyce Chase of St. Albans, Vermont, Phyllis Hammonds of Paducah, Julie Hammonds of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Janet Roberts of Paducah; five grandchildren, Jared Gross, Ian Chase, Jill Winsett, Sean Chase and Jennifer Roberts; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, John Robert Hammonds; parents, John Riley McNatt and Rose Bell Baker McNatt; and one grandson, Justin Gross.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Bernice Belt officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 1:00 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 133 Evergreen Road, Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40243 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.milnerandorr.com.
