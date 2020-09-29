BRIGHTON, Mich. — Winnie Marie Raymond, 84, of Brighton, Michigan, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, September 25, 2020.
A private burial will take place at the Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora, Kentucky.
Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Mission Fund at Lone Oak Church of Christ or ALS Foundation.
Winnie was born March 2, 1936, in Aurora, Kentucky, the daughter of John Henry Odom and Gracie Butler Birdsong Odom. She married George Raymond on July 21, 1956, in Ypsilanti. Winnie was called the “fish whisperer” and she enjoyed fishing for crappie. She was a faithful member of Lone Oak Church of Christ for 40 years. She loved all of her church family dearly.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, George; daughter, Lynn (William) Ernest; two granddaughters, Susan (Steve) Gorman and Ashley Ernest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dorothy Sloan, Louise Krencel, Mason Birdsong, Clyde Odom, and Lonnie Odom.
