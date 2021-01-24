METROPOLIS, Ill. — Wilson Kruger, 82, of Metropolis, Illinois, departed this life to meet his Lord and Savior at 3:02 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, with his family by his side, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. He was born and baptized on March 20, 1938, in Massac County, Illinois, and the son of Amos and Beatrice (Reineking) Kruger.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, with Rev. David Deem officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Wilson met Diana Davidson at a Luther League Convention in 1955 in Peoria, Illinois, and they were married on Feb. 14, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Oak Lawn, Illinois. In the early years of their marriage, Wilson worked at the Good Luck Glove Factory in Metropolis. Wilson began work at Portland Cement Plant during the early construction years.
Wilson was a shift supervisor until he retired from Lafarge in 1993. At Lafarge, he was known as Willie. While Wilson was working at the cement plant, he was also a devoted farmer. Wilson was a member of the Lafarge Retiree Breakfast Group that met every other Thursday.
Church was especially important to Wilson. He was a faithful member at Lutheran Church of the Cross. At Lutheran Church of the Cross, Wilson enjoyed serving as an usher, helping with projects around the church and snow removal of the parking lot. Diana and Wilson served as Mission Builders where they would travel the country building churches. The Lutheran Men in Mission with the ELCA was also particularly important to Wilson.
Wilson was faithful to the 4-H club in Massac County for many years as 4-H member and later as a leader. Wilson and Diana enjoyed riding their bikes in various outings. Wilson enjoyed being on his tractor and taking rides with Diana in his Jeep. Wilson could be found working in the yard or in his shop. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch with his faithful pup, Oreo, watching traffic go past the house.
Wilson is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Diana Kruger; children, Debra Sommer and husband Larry, Sandra Robbins, and Allan Kruger and wife Judy; grandchildren, Ethan Sommer and wife Jessica, Elaney Spore and husband Chalon, Jason Robbins and wife Kaylena, Dakota Robbins, Brad Jones and wife Candace, Stephanie Bucher and husband Josh, Kim Hughes and husband Ron Jr.; great-grandchildren, Hadley Sommer, Grayson Sommer, Liberty Robbins, Devin Heine, Colton Jones, Cooper Jones, Connor Bucher, Kylie Bucher, Katelyn Jones and Kage Hughes; great-great granddaughter Stella Heine, and his faithful canine companion, Oreo.
Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Beatrice Kruger.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Metropolis.
Memorials may be made in Wilson’s name to Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2601 North Avenue, Metropolis, Illinois, 62960 and Mission Builders.
Pallbearers will be Allan Kruger, Jason Robbins, Cody Robbins, Brad Jones, Josh Bucher and Ronnie Hughes, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Mizell, Sam Fitzpatrick, Jim Lewis, Doug Burton, Charles Barfield, Don Shelton, Randy Sisk, Craig Bass and Jim Wells.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer
