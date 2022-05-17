BROOKPORT, Ill. — Wilma Welch, 91, of Brookport, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Southgate Health Care Center in Metropolis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. David Siere officiating.
A private burial will be held in the Masonic Cemetery in Cypress.
Wilma was a retired nursing assistant, member of Brookport First Baptist Church, and loved to crochet and quilt.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Brenda Trujillo Wheat Ridge, Colorado; sons, James Welch and wife Julie and Steve Welch and wife Linn all of Brookport; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Annible of Goreville, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred (Alsip) Penrod; husband of 69 years, Stanford Welch; sister, Velma Smith; brothers, Vernie Penrod and Don Penrod.
Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
