MELBER —Wilma Sue Richards, 88, of Melber, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah with her loving family by her side.
Wilma was born on May 4, 1933, to the late Clarence Davis and Vonnie Thurston Rust. On Dec. 20, 1948, she married the love of her life, Edwin Leon Richards Sr. They where happily married for 57 years. Wilma was a member of Temple Baptist Church. In her free time, she loved to raise flowers and even passed on her green thumb to several of her daughters. Wilma would often be found spending time looking at the birds that she cared for in her backyard. What she will most be remembered for is her unfailing love for her children and grandchildren.
Wilma is survived by four daughters, Diane Roberts, of Lone Oak, Debra Susan Jennings, of Reidland, Elizabeth Joanne Hastings, of Reidland, and Melissa Joy Hammond (Kevin) of Melber; four sons, Edwin Leon Richards Jr. of Reidland, David Lynn Richards (Peggy), of Melber, Ronald Louis Richards (Denise), of San Angelo, Texas, and Anthony Shawn Richards, of Calvert City; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edwin Leon Richards Sr.; three son-in-laws, Larry W. Roberts, Dr. William G. Jennings, Bill Hastings; two sisters, Geneva Hargrove, Etheline Cooper; and five brothers, Claude Rust, Charles Rust, Emel Rust, Ed Rust, and Dan Rust.
Funeral services for Wilma will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak with Charles Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
The family kindly ask that mask be worn to the funeral home for everyone’s safety.
