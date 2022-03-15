Wilma Smith Bivin, 91, of West Paducah, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Life Care Center in La Center.
Mrs. Bivin graduated from Heath High School in 1948 and was a bookkeeper at TVA for many years. She loved to sew and do alterations for others. She was known for her cooking abilities, especially her coconut cake.
She is survived by her daughter, Madia Webb; one grandson, Tori L. Harris; two great-granddaughters, Gillian and Morgan Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Farlie Bivin; one brother, Warren Smith; and her parents, Denby and Grace Smith.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Harmony Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.