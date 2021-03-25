Wilma Seay, 96, of the New Hope community passed away at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Seay was a homemaker, a lifetime member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a member of CPW and a loving wife to her husband, J.D. Seay, for 73 years.
She is survived by two sons, Billy R. (Sharon) Seay of Paducah, Mark D. (Virginia) Seay of Paducah; one daughter, Nancy (Doug) Hughes of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Robin (Jamie) Greer, Tammy (Jimmy) Griffith, Kelly (Scotty) Layfield, Gwyn (Larry) Harmon, Tracy Wells, Amber (George) Olmeda, Jared (Jayde) Hughes; 24 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Seay; parents, Herbert Hunt and Una (Langston) Hunt; three brothers, Everett Hunt, Roger Hunt, Milton Hunt; one sister, Gladys Barkley.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah with Rev. Curtis Franklin and Rev. Doug Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7680 New Hope Church Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
