Wilma Ruth Joiner joined heaven on July 23, 2023 at the age of 92.

Ruth was born in Livingston County, unto Warner and Emma Cothron. She was the second oldest child out of six children. Ruth worked for over 30 years for Peoples Bank. Ruth had a pure love for life. Adventure was always around the corner. Through the years, she enjoyed lunching with the gals, socializing at the Yacht Club on Kentucky Lake, and eventually volunteering as an usher at The Carson Center.

