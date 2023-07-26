Wilma Ruth Joiner joined heaven on July 23, 2023 at the age of 92.
Ruth was born in Livingston County, unto Warner and Emma Cothron. She was the second oldest child out of six children. Ruth worked for over 30 years for Peoples Bank. Ruth had a pure love for life. Adventure was always around the corner. Through the years, she enjoyed lunching with the gals, socializing at the Yacht Club on Kentucky Lake, and eventually volunteering as an usher at The Carson Center.
Her pride and joy were her family, embracing the time they spent together and all the accomplishments she was able to witness. She never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone without question. She was a devout Christian, faithfully worshiping the Lord at Southland Baptist Church.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Bill Cothron; daughter-in-law, Cathy Joiner; two grandsons, Chad Joiner (Lori) and Chris Joiner (Mindy); and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Campbell Joiner.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jones and Emma Lou Calender; two brothers, JD Cothron and Guy “Junior” Cothron; and one son, Gerald Joiner.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Hughes Funeral Home with Jim Downey officiating. Burial will follow at the Cothron Cemetery in Livingston County. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made to the Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
