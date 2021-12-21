Wilma Nadine McClure, 95, of Paducah, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of West End Baptist Church. She was a caregiver to many children over the years and later worked at Hancock Fabrics.
Nadine is survived by her daughters, Barbara Jean Scott and Patricia Ann Weeks, of Paducah; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas McClure; one sister and one brother. Her parents were Claude and Nona Byerley.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Hardmoney Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane STE 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
