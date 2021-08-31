HARDIN — Wilma Mae Walker, 81, of Hardin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
Born Thursday, Aug. 29, 1940, in Marshall County, she was the daughter of the late Goble Henderson and the late Lillie Mae (Harris) Henderson. She a mother and homemaker, she worked for 23 years in the St. Louis area at Steak and Shake. After moving back to Western Kentucky, she worked for H.T. Marketing (Hawaiian Tropic) in Murray and later retired from Walmart. She was a member of the Unity Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her sons, David Walker wife Lisa of Saint Charles, Missouri, Danny Walker wife Glenna of Hardin, Terry Walker wife Lisa of Hardin; daughter, Brenda McGee of Hardin; sister, Glenda Stephens of Hardin; brother in law, Jimmy Walker of Belleville, Illinois; grandchildren, Christopher Walker, Anna Davis, John Walker, Jennifer Walker, Wayne Walker, Matthew Walker, Michelle Walker, Meghan Foster, Morgan Foster, Kyle Walker, Olivia Walker; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugine Walker; son, Dale Robert Walker; brothers, Leroy Henderson, Joe Wayne Henderson, Harold Henderson; and sisters, Martha Smith and Eva Thorn.
Visitation will be held 4 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
A visitation and service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in the chapel of the Memorial Park Cemetery, 5200 Lucas and Hunt Road, St. Louis, MO 63121, Wilma’s brother-in-law Jimmy Walker will officiate.
Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton will be handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.