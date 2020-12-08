METROPOLIS, Ill. — Wilma Laverne Belford, age 90 of Metropolis, passed away at 4:36 a.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Private family services will be held with Bro. Shawn Vandergriff and Scott Harris officiating. Burial will be in the Palestine Cemetery near Golconda.
Wilma was retired from Happy Hearts Senior Center where she worked as a cook, was a member of Weaver Creek Baptist Church, Eastern Star, Rebekah Lodge, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Shannon Burnham and husband Tom; granddaughters, Dana Evans and husband Nathan, Dara Triplett and husband Jeff; great-grandchildren, Marky Lear, Macey Karnes, and Travis Triplett; great-great-grandchildren, Finley Lear, Isla Lear, Charlie Sue Karnes, and Beau Karnes; and several nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Tressie (Buchanan) Harris; husband, Earl Shannon Belford; grandson, Dustin Burnham; great-granddaughter, Cassidy Triplett; sister, Iona; brothers, Clyde, Marvin, and Alvin.
Memorials may be made in Wilma’s name to Weaver Creek Baptist Church, 2997 North Avenue, Metropolis, Illinois 62960 or Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
Pallbearers will be Travis Triplett, Jeff Triplett, Nathan Evans, Shawn Harris, Ray English, Jim Burbach, Donnie Smith, and Marvin Harris II.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.