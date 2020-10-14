FT. WORTH, Texas — Wilma Irwin Brown, 81, of Ft. Worth, Texas, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at City View Nursing & Rehab in Ft. Worth.
Wilma was a former office clerk and of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are her children, Carol Braden of Azle, Texas, Jeff Jennings of Smithland, and Cathy Jennings of Burna; two sisters, Nancy Jones of Newark, Texas, and Judy Davidson of Richmond, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Brown; one sister; and her parents, Cecil Irwin and Alice Parry Irwin.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah, Kentucky, with the Rev. DeWayne Holland officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.