METROPOLIS, Ill. — Wilma Guice Anderson, 86, of Metropolis, passed away at 7:56 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Trad York officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Wilma was a member of the First Christian Church in Metropolis.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Charles Anderson; her daughter, Carole Travis and husband Perry; one son, Rance Guice; stepdaughters, Denise Anderson and Dianne Anderson; grandchildren, Shianne Smith (Tait), Tera Ohmes (Matt), Olivia Guice, and Coty Clapp; step grandson, TJ Anderson (Amy); great-grandchildren, Navy Smith and Kingston Ohmes; step-great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Nate and Jayden Anderson; one sister, Charlotte Wray; one brother, James Watkins; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma (Weaver) Watkins; first husband, John Guice Jr.; one son, John “Butch” Guice III; sisters, Geneva Faughn, Margaret Fincher, Alma Watkins, and Louise Watkins; brothers, Robert Watkins, Dale Watkins, John Watkins; and her twin, William Watkins.
Memorial contributions may be given in Wilma’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Travis, Rance Guice, Tait Smith, Matt Ohmes, Jimmy Martin, and James Watkins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.