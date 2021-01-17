Willodene (Dene) Sills, 88, of Paducah passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Sills was a retired secretary for Blood River Baptist Association and a member of West End Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Terry M. Sills of Paducah; two daughters, Laura (Mark) Paschall of Murray and Terri (Bryan) Fitch of Herrin, Illinois; four grandchildren, Tara Joyce Sills of St. Louis, Missouri, Mark Austin Paschall of Hazel, Jill Michelle (Joshua) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Amanda Leigh Paschall of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Douglas Vandyke; one son, Stephen Douglas Sills; and one brother, Jerry Vandyke.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Sinking Springs Cemetery in Murray with Jordan Roach and Monte Hodges officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home at 311 N. Fourth Street in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, and Sinking Springs Cemetery, c/o Mark Paschall, 1434 Billy Paschall Road, Murray, KY 42071.
People may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
