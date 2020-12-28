Willodean “Dee” Eddings, 84, of West Paducah, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on October 5, 1936, in Kirkmansville to the late Roll Drake and Ola Weatherford Drake. Dee was a retired secretary and worked many years for the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aurora, Illinois. She was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Paducah. Dee enjoyed square and round dancing, bowling and tennis. Christmas was one of Dee’s favorite times of the year and being the good cook that she was, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and spending time together.
Dee is survived by her four daughters, Donna Eddings of San Diego, California, Elaine Robertson and husband Rick of Paducah, Dawn O’Connor and husband, Bob of Bartlett, Illinois, and Jeanine Eddings of Chicago, Illinois; son, Gary Eddings and wife, Cindy of Davenport, Florida; four grandchildren, Kelley King, Sarah Robertson, Emily Eddings and Eric Eddings; and great grandson, William King.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Taylor Eddings; sister, Helen Hebernehl; brothers, James Drake and Carl Drake; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Don Reusch officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
