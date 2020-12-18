TILINE — Willis Norvin Doom, 90, of Tiline, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health & Rehab in Salem.
Mr. Doom was a retired heavy equipment operator and member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are his two sons, Gary (Amy) Doom of Tiline, Rickie (Sylvia) Doom of Possum Trot; daughter-in-law, Alice Doom; one brother, Louis (Elwanda) Doom; seven grandchildren; and 102 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Doom; parents, Norvin and Edra Doom; two children, Barnell Doom and Renee Doom; five brothers; and one sister.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Miller Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Jones officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
