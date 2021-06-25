MAYFIELD — Willie D. “Dee” Snow, 99, of South Lyon, Michigan, formerly of Pryorsburg, died on June 18, 2021.
She retired from R.L. Polk in Southgate, Michigan, in 1989 after more than 30 years of service.
Mrs. Snow is survived by a daughter, Anna Shurmur; a granddaughter, Rhonda DeLuca; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Alvie Snow; and three brothers. Her parents were Hint and Lou Annie (McAlpin) Bone.
Graveside services will be at noon Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Clark Cemetery, Ky. 307, Clinton. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time Tuesday.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
