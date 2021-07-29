FULTON — Willie “WF” Fremon Senter, 73, of Fulton, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, died at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was of the non-denominational faith and was self-employed.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Bridget Senter of Fulton; three sons, John Senter of Lexington, Timon Bramley of Paducah and Carlies Senter of Tulare, California; three daughters, Marsha Sampson of Ullin, Illinois, Carlitta Reed of Covington, Georgia, and Sonya Baker of Aurora, Colorado; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, David Senter of Paducah; three sisters, Mary Louise Hervey of Memphis, Tennessee, Bettie J. Hunter of Peoria, Illinois, and Carrie Woodard of Water Valley, Mississippi; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlies Senter and Mary McKinney Senter; one son, Tim Bramley; one brother and one sister.
Funeral services have been scheduled for noon Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
